Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  JSW Steel Q4 results: Consolidated PAT dips 23% YoY to 3,234 crore, dividend declared

JSW Steel Q4 results: Consolidated PAT dips 23% YoY to 3,234 crore, dividend declared

The company announced its financial performance for quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22). 
1 min read . 05:23 PM ISTLivemint

  • The company's net profit to owners stood at 3,234 crore in Q4FY22 compared to 4,198 crore in the same quarter last year.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JSW Steel witnessed a 22.96% drop in its consolidated bottom line for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22). The company's net profit to owners stood at 3,234 crore in Q4FY22 compared to 4,198 crore in the same quarter last year.

JSW Steel witnessed a 22.96% drop in its consolidated bottom line for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22). The company's net profit to owners stood at 3,234 crore in Q4FY22 compared to 4,198 crore in the same quarter last year.