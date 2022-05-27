JSW Steel Q4 results: Consolidated PAT dips 23% YoY to ₹3,234 crore, dividend declared1 min read . 05:23 PM IST
- The company's net profit to owners stood at ₹3,234 crore in Q4FY22 compared to ₹4,198 crore in the same quarter last year.
JSW Steel witnessed a 22.96% drop in its consolidated bottom line for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22). The company's net profit to owners stood at ₹3,234 crore in Q4FY22 compared to ₹4,198 crore in the same quarter last year.
