JSW Steel records 17% YoY growth in combined production volumes to 6.24 MT

Of the total, the company's volumes from Indian operations stood at 6.06 million tonnes in Q3FY23 up by 20% from 5.05 million tonnes in Q3FY22 and higher by 9% from 5.57 million tonnes in Q2FY23. On the other hand, JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd.(JISPL) and JSW Steel USA Ohio recorded total volumes of 0.10 million tonnes and 0.08 million tonnes in Q3FY23 down by 30% yoy and 49% yoy respectively.

