JSW Steel records 17% YoY growth in combined production volumes to 6.24 MT

India's second-largest private sector steel producer, JSW Steel recorded a combined crude steel production of t 6.24 million tonnes in the third quarter of FY23, rising by 17% year-on-year. Sequentially, the growth was around 10%. For the nine months period of FY23, the combined steel production is up by 15% year-on-year.
India's second-largest private sector steel producer, JSW Steel recorded a combined crude steel production of t 6.24 million tonnes in the third quarter of FY23, rising by 17% year-on-year. Sequentially, the growth was around 10%. For the nine months period of FY23, the combined steel production is up by 15% year-on-year.
During Q3FY23, the JSW Group flagship company posted a combined volume of 6.24 million tonnes versus 5.35 million tonnes in Q3FY22 and 5.68 million tonnes in Q2FY23.
During Q3FY23, the JSW Group flagship company posted a combined volume of 6.24 million tonnes versus 5.35 million tonnes in Q3FY22 and 5.68 million tonnes in Q2FY23.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Of the total, the company's volumes from Indian operations stood at 6.06 million tonnes in Q3FY23 up by 20% from 5.05 million tonnes in Q3FY22 and higher by 9% from 5.57 million tonnes in Q2FY23. On the other hand, JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd.(JISPL) and JSW Steel USA Ohio recorded total volumes of 0.10 million tonnes and 0.08 million tonnes in Q3FY23 down by 30% yoy and 49% yoy respectively.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.