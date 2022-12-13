JSW Steel’s CDP rating upgraded to ‘A’

A majority of JSW’s strategic focus areas and organisational goals have been formulated with the goal of achieving sustainable operations and practices, and to participate in global efforts toward a just, equitable, and sustainable future
New Delhi: JSW Steel on Tuesday said that the company’s CDP (earlier known as Carbon Disclosure Project) rating has been upgraded to A in 2022 from A- in 2021.
“JSW Steel has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual ‘A List’," the company said in a press release.
Based on data reported through CDP’s 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, JSW Steel is among the few to have achieved an ‘A’ of more than 15,000 companies scored.
CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency.
“In 2022, over 680 investors with over $130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with $6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. A record-breaking 18,700 companies responded," it said.
“We are happy to announce the recognition accorded to JSW Steel by CDP as an A category company this year, that indicates our progress and commitments towards climate change mitigation. A majority of JSW’s strategic focus areas & organizational goals have been formulated with the goal of achieving sustainable operations & practices, and to participate in global efforts toward a just, equitable, and sustainable future,“ Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD, JSW Steel & Group CFO said.
“We strive to keep constantly raising the bar on our ambitions and actions - in order to truly unlock our potential for sustainable development," he added.
JSW Steel is the largest steel manufacturer in terms of capacity and one of the lowest cost steel producers in the world. It is the flagship business of the $22-billion diversified JSW Group, which has its presence in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.
CDP is a UK-based global environmental non-profit that helps companies and cities to disclose their environmental impacts by capturing and evaluating the environmental data and thereby assigning a rating.