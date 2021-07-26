Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Paints Limited on Monday said that proposed equity infusion of ₹750 crore into the company by publicly traded JSW Steel Limited is being done at an arm's length and there will no conflict of interest between the two companies, otherwise related parties both promoted by the Jindal family. In an interview to Mint, Jindal who heads JSW group’s unlisted cement and paints businesses maintained that the transaction is vetted by independent valuers and the price offered is based on aggregated market valuation. “We were looking to raise funds and had appointed investment bank O3 Capital for the same. We received over ten term sheets from some of the largest private equity and venture capital funds. However, after we received the non-binding term sheets, we approached JSW Steel and requested them to consider an investment, as personally, I feel it was a bit too early for us to go outside the group for funding," said Jindal. Soon after the funding announcement, the brokerage arm JP Morgan said that it was shocked by JSW Steel’s investments in group entities.

JSW Paints, part of the JSW Group and the newest entrant in India's ₹545 billion formal paints sector, secured a ₹750 crore investment from JSW Steel last week to fuel its expansion plans. The investment, to be made in three tranches over three years will see the Steel company investing nearly ₹300 crore in the first tranche, subscribing to 7.5% equity shares of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints and 6.88% on a fully diluted basis. While ₹250 crore will be invested in the fiscal year 2022-23 the balance ₹200 crore will be invested in fiscal year 23-24. “All the pricing between JSW Steel and Paints will happen at arm’s length," said Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Paints, adding that funds from the Steel arm were raised after much deliberation.

A compelling reason for the Steel arm to fund Paints was the technology collaboration and innovation Paints would bring to the company along with the strong ripple effect on the consumer brands of steel.

The company plans to use the funds to expand operations in both-- industrial as well as decorative segments and become a pan India player. Till last year it was present only in the southern market. This year before Diwali it plans to be present across the country.

The funds would be used for three functions. One, in coil coatings as the multinationals companies present in India, do not have the sufficient capacity to meet the growing needs of JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd (JSWSCPL). “Over the last two years, we have been able to introduce more than 20 different products for JSWSCPL. Thus, funds will be used to expand JSW Paints’ capacity from 25,000-kilo litres per annum (klpa) to 60,000 klpa. Second, we will use the funds to take the decorative capacity from 90,000 klpa to 150,000 klpa and third, we will increase our branding and marketing in the decorative segment," added Jindal. The size of India’s paints market is ₹545 billion and it clocked an 11% CAGR over 2014-2019. While decorative paints account for two-thirds (74%) of the market, industrial paints, the rest. "The domestic paint sector is oligopolistic. The top-three control 80-90% of the market and exhibit adequate discipline in terms of pricing and other competitive activities. The incumbents have created strong abilities over the years in terms of manufacturing set-ups, distribution networks and a wide range of products. These act as strong entry barriers to others and create a stable competitive environment," according to an April report on Paints by Anand Rathi.

