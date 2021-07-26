JSW Steel’s investment in paints unit is an arm’s length deal: Parth Jindal

The funds would be used for three functions. One, in coil coatings as the multinationals companies present in India, do not have the sufficient capacity to meet the growing needs of JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd (JSWSCPL). “Over the last two years, we have been able to introduce more than 20 different products for JSWSCPL. Thus, funds will be used to expand JSW Paints’ capacity from 25,000-kilo litres per annum (klpa) to 60,000 klpa. Second, we will use the funds to take the decorative capacity from 90,000 klpa to 150,000 klpa and third, we will increase our branding and marketing in the decorative segment," added Jindal. The size of India’s paints market is ₹545 billion and it clocked an 11% CAGR over 2014-2019. While decorative paints account for two-thirds (74%) of the market, industrial paints, the rest. "The domestic paint sector is oligopolistic. The top-three control 80-90% of the market and exhibit adequate discipline in terms of pricing and other competitive activities. The incumbents have created strong abilities over the years in terms of manufacturing set-ups, distribution networks and a wide range of products. These act as strong entry barriers to others and create a stable competitive environment," according to an April report on Paints by Anand Rathi.