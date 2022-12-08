JSW Steel’s US arm CEO steps down

JSW Steel’s US arm CEO steps down1 min read . 02:25 PM IST
Greg Manfredi, current chief operating officer of JSW Steel USA, will take interim charge and will lead the Mingo Junction and the Baytown teams till the appointment of a new CEO
New Delhi: Chief executive officer of JSW Steel’s US-based arm JSW Steel USA, Mark Bush, has resigned to “pursue other opportunities", the company said on Thursday.
Bush had joined as the CEO of JSW Steel USA in 2020.
“We sincerely thank Mark for his leadership in steering JSW Steel USA during the COVID-19 pandemic and in achieving the many milestones that the company accomplished during his tenure. I have full confidence in the team and their ability to continue to safely deliver the high-quality products that our customers are accustomed to receiving from JSW Steel USA," said Parth Jindal, director, JSW Steel USA.
Greg Manfredi, current chief operating officer (COO) of JSW Steel USA, will take interim charge and will lead the Mingo Junction and the Baytown teams till the appointment of a new CEO, the company said.
His role will also include the continued execution of the modernization and upgrades of the plate mill facility at Baytown, US.
“I am honored to lead JSW Steel USA as we continue to move forward on our strategic priorities. I have great respect for the work that the team puts in, and the culture we have built together over the years. We will continue to provide the best for our customers and build lasting relationships with all our stakeholders," said Greg Manfredi.
JSW Steel is the largest steel manufacturer in terms of capacity and one of the lowest cost steel producers in the world. It is the flagship business of the $22-billion diversified JSW Group, which has its presence in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.
Over the last three decades, it has grown from a single manufacturing unit to become India’s leading integrated steel company with a capacity of 28.5 MTPA in India and the USA (including capacities under joint control). Its next phase of growth in India will take its total capacity to 38.5 MTPA by FY25.
Shares of the company were trading 0.92% higher at ₹745.25 apiece on the BSE at 2 pm.