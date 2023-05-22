JSW Steel to acquire National Steel and Agro Industries for ₹621 cr1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 08:52 PM IST
JSW Steel Coated Products proposes to pay ₹612.47 crore to the financial creditor of NSAIL, towards assignment of the financial debt owed by NSAIL to such financial creditor, it said in an exchange filing.
JSW Steel on Monday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSWSCPL) will complete the acquisition of National Steel and Agro Industries (NSAIL) for a total consideration of ₹621 crore.
