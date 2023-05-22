Home/ Companies / News/  JSW Steel to acquire National Steel and Agro Industries for 621 cr
Back

JSW Steel on Monday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary  JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSWSCPL) will complete the acquisition of National Steel and Agro Industries (NSAIL) for a total consideration of 621 crore.

JSW Steel Coated Products, wholly-owned subsidiary, got approval in respect to corporate insolvency resolution process of NSAIL.

“JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (“JSWSCPL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel Limited (“Company"), in respect of the corporate insolvency resolution process of National Steel and Agro Industries Limited (“NSAIL") (the “Resolution Plan") has been approved by the Committee of Creditors of NSAIL and the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (“NCLT") respectively in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," said JSW Steel.

 As per the approved plan, JSW Steel Coated Products proposes to pay 612.47 crore to the financial creditor of NSAIL, towards assignment of the financial debt owed by NSAIL to such financial creditor, it said in an exchange filing. 

JSW Steel Coated Products will infuse another 8.52 crore by way of loan (in one or more tranches) towards full and final discharge and settlement of unpaid insolvency resolution process costs, payment towards operational creditors (including workmen and employees) and other mandatory payments.

JSW Steel further said, NSAIL shall be delisted pursuant to resolution plan without any exit price being paid to the shareholders.

“NSAIL shall be delisted pursuant to Resolution Plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench without any exit price being paid to the shareholders," said JSW Steel.

JSW Steel shares ended 1.51 per cent up at 703.50 on BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout