JSW Steel to invest 15,000 cr expand Vijayanagar facility to 18 MTPA

Steel major JSW Steel will invest ₹15,000 crore to expand its Vijayanagar Works Integrated Steel Facility in Ballari, Karnataka, to 18 MTPA by FY24, the company said in a statement today.

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh today laid the foundation for the new 5 MTPA project at JSW Steel facility. This brown-field expansion project is being undertaken through JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd.

The company said it has earmarked a capex investment of ₹15,000 crore for this expansion and is expected to be completed by FY24.

The foundation ceremony was conducted in the presence of JSW Steel Chairman Sajjan Jindal, along with other government and company officials.

The environmental clearance (EC) for the project has already been received from the Ministry of Environment, and preliminary clearance from the ‘Single Window High-Level Clearance Committee’ (SHLCC), Karnataka, has also been secured, JSW said.

As part of the 18 MTPA roadmap for its Vijayanagar works steel facility, JSW Steel aims to achieve an additional 1 MTPA expansion through upgradation of the current facility to achieve 13 MTPA capacity in the next 12 months.

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said the expansion projects would also help in augmenting the availability of world-class steel and the progressive plans of the government.

