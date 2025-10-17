JSW Steel to reorganise US operations, merge 3 domestic subsidiaries — details here

India-based steel manufacturer JSW Steel announced on Friday that its board has approved reorganisation of its operations in the United States and the merger of some domestic subsidiaries.

The decisions were taken to simplify the group's structure and enhance operational efficiency, the company said in an exchange filing.

Consolidation of US business JSW Steel is moving to consolidate its US steel manufacturing business into a single holding structure under JSW Steel (Netherlands) B.V. (JSW Netherlands).

“The board of directors at its meeting has approved a strategic reorganisation of the company's US operations as part of its ongoing efforts to consolidate and simplify the overall group structure,” the Bombay Stock Exchange filing said.

The company currently has a presence in the US steel manufacturing sector through investments in Periama Holdings LLC (Periama) and Acero Junction Holdings Inc (Acero).

Periama holds the Baytown operations, comprising Plate & Pipe mills at Baytown, Texas, along with certain coking coal assets in West Virginia. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel Netherlands. Acero houses the Ohio steel manufacturing operations.

The board has approved consolidating all business operations — Baytown and Ohio under JSW Steel (Netherlands) B.V. This restructuring is intended to optimise financial and operational outcomes by simplifying the group structure of these business verticals.

Merger of domestic subsidiaries In a separate move, the board has also approved a scheme of amalgamation for three of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with JSW Steel itself.

The subsidiaries to be merged with the company are Amba River Coke Limited, Monnet Cement Limited and JSW Retail and Distribution Limited.

This merger is expected to bring operational efficiency as there are synergistic linkages that exist between these companies, JSW Steel said.

Both the US reorganisation and the domestic merger are subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals, the company noted.

JSW Steel quarter results The steel giant reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,623 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, significantly higher by 270% year-on-year. However, sequentially, the net profit slumped 25% from ₹2,184 crore in the first quarter of FY26.