JSW Steel to sell 50% in Bhushan Power and Steel to this Japanese steelmaker for ₹15,000–16,000 crore
The transaction, which could be finalized this quarter, would give JFE a 50% stake in the subsidiary and help billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW pare debt or fund expansion plans, according to the executive who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Mumbai: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel is in advanced talks with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan’s second-largest steelmaker, to bring it in as a partner in wholly owned subsidiary Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd in a deal valued at about ₹15,000-16,000 crore, an executive aware of the matter said.