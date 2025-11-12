The other joint venture

This would be JSW Steel’s second joint venture with JFE Steel Corporation. In May 2021, JSW Steel announced a memorandum of undertaking with JFE Steel for manufacturing grain-oriented electrical steel sheets, which are mainly used to make the core of transformers and other large electrical machinery. This led to a joint venture—JSW JFE Electrical Steel—in 2024 to set up a steel plant in Karnataka.