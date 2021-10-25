MUMBAI : JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified $13 billion JSW Group, will set up a colour-coated steel manufacturing facility in Jammu and Kashmir, the company said on Monday.

This facility will be set up with an investment of about ₹150 crore at IDC, Lassipora, Pulwama.

With a capacity of 120,000 metric tonnes per annum, the facility will also have special lines to produce steel sandwich panels and steel doors for the local market in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group, said, "This facility shall provide immense benefits to local businesses and society in a meaningful way and provide employment opportunities to the local youth."

JSW Steel is India’s leading integrated steel company with capacity of 27 million tonnes domestically and supplies a wide gamut of steel products that includes hot rolled, cold rolled, bare and pre-painted galvanized and galvalume, TMT, wire rods and special steel.

JSW Steel, which exports to over 100 countries in the world, aims to produce 40 million tonnes of steel annually by 2025.

