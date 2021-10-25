Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >JSW Steel to set up manufacturing facility in J&K

JSW Steel to set up manufacturing facility in J&K

Premium
With a capacity of 120,000 metric tonnes per annum, the facility will also have special lines to produce steel sandwich panels and steel doors for the local market in Jammu and Kashmir.
1 min read . 03:34 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • This facility will be set up with an investment of about 150 crore at IDC, Lassipora, Pulwama

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified $13 billion JSW Group, will set up a colour-coated steel manufacturing facility in Jammu and Kashmir, the company said on Monday.

MUMBAI : JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified $13 billion JSW Group, will set up a colour-coated steel manufacturing facility in Jammu and Kashmir, the company said on Monday.

This facility will be set up with an investment of about 150 crore at IDC, Lassipora, Pulwama.

This facility will be set up with an investment of about 150 crore at IDC, Lassipora, Pulwama.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

With a capacity of 120,000 metric tonnes per annum, the facility will also have special lines to produce steel sandwich panels and steel doors for the local market in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group, said, "This facility shall provide immense benefits to local businesses and society in a meaningful way and provide employment opportunities to the local youth."

JSW Steel is India’s leading integrated steel company with capacity of 27 million tonnes domestically and supplies a wide gamut of steel products that includes hot rolled, cold rolled, bare and pre-painted galvanized and galvalume, TMT, wire rods and special steel.

JSW Steel, which exports to over 100 countries in the world, aims to produce 40 million tonnes of steel annually by 2025.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India's economic revival faced supply choke in September

Premium

India's top 4 IT companies are struggling. Here's Why...

Premium

Sensex opens flat; ICICI Bank jumps 8 after reporting h ...

Premium

At Reliance, retail business is becoming a new powerhouse

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!