JSW Steel to spend $110 million on US facility to support US' green energy push
JSW Steel's US-based subsidiary plans to invest $110 million in its Texas facility to produce high-quality specialty steel products that are meant to be used to meet the US government's offshore wind energy target
New Delhi: JSW Steel, the steelmaking arm of the $24-billion JSW Group, on Tuesday announced plans to upgrade the manufacturing facility of its US-based subsidiary's Baytown, Texas, facility with an investment of $110 million.