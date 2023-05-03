JSW Steel USA plans $145 mn investment to boost Ohio operations1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:07 PM IST
The investment is in line with US President Joe Biden's Buy America policies and supports the company's long-term ESG goals, the company said
New Delhi: JSW Steel Ltd on Wednesday said its subsidiary, JSW Steel USA, is set to invest $145 million in a series of projects aimed at upgrading its manufacturing operations in Mingo Junction, Ohio.
