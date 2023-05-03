Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  JSW Steel USA plans $145 mn investment to boost Ohio operations

JSW Steel USA plans $145 mn investment to boost Ohio operations

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST Saurav Anand
Parth Jindal, director, JSW Steel USA.

The investment is in line with US President Joe Biden's Buy America policies and supports the company's long-term ESG goals, the company said

New Delhi: JSW Steel Ltd on Wednesday said its subsidiary, JSW Steel USA, is set to invest $145 million in a series of projects aimed at upgrading its manufacturing operations in Mingo Junction, Ohio. 

New Delhi: JSW Steel Ltd on Wednesday said its subsidiary, JSW Steel USA, is set to invest $145 million in a series of projects aimed at upgrading its manufacturing operations in Mingo Junction, Ohio. 

The investment is in line with US President Joe Biden's Buy America policies and supports the company's long-term Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, the company said.

The investment is in line with US President Joe Biden's Buy America policies and supports the company's long-term Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, the company said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“These investments & projects will help us in producing high quality ‘melted and manufactured in USA’ steel products required by our customers in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors," said Parth Jindal, director, JSW Steel USA.

Samir Kalra, the company's CFO, added that these investments will improve domestic slab production capabilities, mitigating import-related risks, boosting profitability, and creating employment opportunities in the US.

The planned investments include the installation of one of the world's largest Vacuum Tank Degassers (VTD) and upgrades to supporting facilities and manufacturing infrastructure. The VTD will help reduce carbon emissions and hydrogen content in steel products through electrification of metallurgical processes. Additionally, the upgrades will expand the company's "Made in USA" product portfolio and replace steel imports.

JSW Steel USA expects to complete and commission the projects by FY26 and continues to support the Department of Energy's (DOE) emission reduction priorities and recent legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.