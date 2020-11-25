JSW subsidiary Shiva Cement to invest 1500 crore in new Odisha unit

For JSW Cement, the new clinker unit being established by Shiva Cement is part of its strategic roadmap to achieve 25 mtpa capacity by 2025. “Shiva Cement’s plan to establish a new clinker unit further reaffirms our group’s commitment to investments in the state," Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement, said. “The new clinker unit at Shiva Cement in Odisha will provide a strategic advantage to service the needs of our customers in the region and further strengthen JSW Cement's leadership position in the green cement category in India. We expect to commission the clinker unit by the end of next fiscal."