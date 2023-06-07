JSW to foray into EV space, MG on list of possible acquisitions, says Sajjan Jindal3 min read 07 Jun 2023, 10:11 PM IST
JSW is mulling to manufacture batteries in India, but they have not finalised any deals yet and have not decided on a specific product, Group chairman and managing director Sajjan Jindal said
JSW Group chairman and managing director Sajjan Jindal Wednesday said that the company is mulling to manufacture batteries in India, but they have not finalised any deals yet and have not decided on a specific product, reported CNBC-TV18.
