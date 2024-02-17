Companies
JSW to pump in ₹65,000 crore in Odisha for integrated steel plant
Summary
- The Odisha investment will create an integrated steel complex
NEW DELHI : JSW Steel Ltd, India’s largest steelmaker by capacity, will invest ₹65,000 crore in Odisha to set up one of its biggest manufacturing plants, adding to the country’s efforts to boost production of the alloy.
