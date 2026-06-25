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JSW Ventures eyes ₹400-500 crore third fund, plans larger startup bets

Priyamvada C
3 min read25 Jun 2026, 08:42 AM IST
JSW Ventures' managing partner Sachin Tagra
JSW Ventures' managing partner Sachin Tagra
Summary

The early-stage investor is looking to back 14-16 companies while increasing cheque sizes and expanding its focus on fintech, AI and sustainability.

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MUMBAI: Early-stage venture capital firm JSW Ventures is preparing to raise its third fund, targeting a corpus of 400-500 crore as it looks to back a concentrated portfolio of startups and write larger cheques in a competitive funding market.

MUMBAI: Early-stage venture capital firm JSW Ventures is preparing to raise its third fund, targeting a corpus of 400-500 crore as it looks to back a concentrated portfolio of startups and write larger cheques in a competitive funding market.

The firm, an investor in startups including StayVista, Purplle and Vetic, is currently seeking the necessary approvals before beginning fundraising, managing partner Sachin Tagra told Mint in an interview. The fund is expected to launch over the next quarter and reach a final close within 18 months.

The firm, an investor in startups including StayVista, Purplle and Vetic, is currently seeking the necessary approvals before beginning fundraising, managing partner Sachin Tagra told Mint in an interview. The fund is expected to launch over the next quarter and reach a final close within 18 months.

“We plan to build a concentrated portfolio of 14-16 companies at Pre-series A to Series A+ stages. In fact, we will write larger cheques and add capital in follow-on rounds based on the requirements of our portfolio companies,” Tagra said.

JSW Ventures initially invested 8-15 crore per startup. That range has since increased to 10-20 crore for initial investments, with an equivalent amount reserved for follow-on funding.

“Returns and exits are core to our investing ethos, and we believe our fund size is optimal to deliver this in India's startup ecosystem. We have followed a concentrated portfolio approach to help us devote more time and resources to each company and contribute to creating outsized value outcomes,” he said.

Also Read | India among EQT Asia's strongest exit markets, says co-head Hari Gopalakrishnan

Backed by the JSW Family Office, the fund plans to source most of the new corpus from external investors, including large domestic institutions, family offices and senior industry executives. Over the years, the firm has expanded its investor base and evolved into an institutional venture capital platform.

Its first fund, sized at about 75 crore, was backed exclusively by the JSW Family Office. The second, a roughly 280-crore vehicle launched in 2020, brought in outside investors alongside the family office, marking its transition to a broader institutional structure. The JSW Family Office will remain the anchor limited partner in the third fund.

While its investor base has broadened, JSW Ventures' investment focus has remained largely unchanged. The firm continues to invest in consumer and consumer-tech, enterprise tech, health tech and deep tech, while increasing its focus on fintech and sustainability.

“At the heart of our thesis is India's consumption opportunity. We believe the next decade will unlock an unprecedented expansion in how Indians spend, save, and aspire - and we intend to be invested at the forefront of it. This means backing consumer brands and consumer-tech platforms, including health tech, that are built to serve and scale with this growing demand,” Tagra explained.

Powering that consumption story is fintech, he added.

Also Read | Fintech investors shift to software, infra as policy risks mount

“Financial services have already transformed how India transacts, borrows, and invests — and we are still in the early chapters. We see significant opportunity across FinTech segments that are primed for the next wave of explosive growth, and we will be making high-conviction bets accordingly,” he noted.

AI and sustainability

Earlier this month, the firm appointed former CRED executive Vikas Chandak as partner to co-lead investment strategy, fundraising, investments, portfolio management and exits in the fintech and enterprise-tech sectors.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability technology are emerging as the next major themes across the firm's investment areas, according to Tagra. “We are bullish on AI's transformative potential across industries and will invest in vertical AI themes that can reshape how businesses operate at scale. The idea is to catch them early in their journey.”

Also Read | Flurry of QIPs an early signal of confidence returning

He said sustainability-tech is also benefiting from favourable tailwinds, driven by regulatory compliance requirements and a broader global push toward cleaner technologies.

Delivering liquidity remains a priority for the firm, he said. JSW Ventures has fully exited IndusOS, LimeTray and Overcart, and has partially monetized its stakes in Purplle and HomeLane. Its first fund has already returned three times its initial corpus to investors.

“We have a few more exits from our past funds slated to happen by later this year,” he concluded.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsJSW Ventures eyes ₹400-500 crore third fund, plans larger startup bets

JSW Ventures eyes ₹400-500 crore third fund, plans larger startup bets

Priyamvada C
3 min read25 Jun 2026, 08:42 AM IST
JSW Ventures' managing partner Sachin Tagra
JSW Ventures' managing partner Sachin Tagra
Summary

The early-stage investor is looking to back 14-16 companies while increasing cheque sizes and expanding its focus on fintech, AI and sustainability.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Early-stage venture capital firm JSW Ventures is preparing to raise its third fund, targeting a corpus of 400-500 crore as it looks to back a concentrated portfolio of startups and write larger cheques in a competitive funding market.

MUMBAI: Early-stage venture capital firm JSW Ventures is preparing to raise its third fund, targeting a corpus of 400-500 crore as it looks to back a concentrated portfolio of startups and write larger cheques in a competitive funding market.

The firm, an investor in startups including StayVista, Purplle and Vetic, is currently seeking the necessary approvals before beginning fundraising, managing partner Sachin Tagra told Mint in an interview. The fund is expected to launch over the next quarter and reach a final close within 18 months.

The firm, an investor in startups including StayVista, Purplle and Vetic, is currently seeking the necessary approvals before beginning fundraising, managing partner Sachin Tagra told Mint in an interview. The fund is expected to launch over the next quarter and reach a final close within 18 months.

“We plan to build a concentrated portfolio of 14-16 companies at Pre-series A to Series A+ stages. In fact, we will write larger cheques and add capital in follow-on rounds based on the requirements of our portfolio companies,” Tagra said.

JSW Ventures initially invested 8-15 crore per startup. That range has since increased to 10-20 crore for initial investments, with an equivalent amount reserved for follow-on funding.

“Returns and exits are core to our investing ethos, and we believe our fund size is optimal to deliver this in India's startup ecosystem. We have followed a concentrated portfolio approach to help us devote more time and resources to each company and contribute to creating outsized value outcomes,” he said.

Also Read | India among EQT Asia's strongest exit markets, says co-head Hari Gopalakrishnan

Backed by the JSW Family Office, the fund plans to source most of the new corpus from external investors, including large domestic institutions, family offices and senior industry executives. Over the years, the firm has expanded its investor base and evolved into an institutional venture capital platform.

Its first fund, sized at about 75 crore, was backed exclusively by the JSW Family Office. The second, a roughly 280-crore vehicle launched in 2020, brought in outside investors alongside the family office, marking its transition to a broader institutional structure. The JSW Family Office will remain the anchor limited partner in the third fund.

While its investor base has broadened, JSW Ventures' investment focus has remained largely unchanged. The firm continues to invest in consumer and consumer-tech, enterprise tech, health tech and deep tech, while increasing its focus on fintech and sustainability.

“At the heart of our thesis is India's consumption opportunity. We believe the next decade will unlock an unprecedented expansion in how Indians spend, save, and aspire - and we intend to be invested at the forefront of it. This means backing consumer brands and consumer-tech platforms, including health tech, that are built to serve and scale with this growing demand,” Tagra explained.

Powering that consumption story is fintech, he added.

Also Read | Fintech investors shift to software, infra as policy risks mount

“Financial services have already transformed how India transacts, borrows, and invests — and we are still in the early chapters. We see significant opportunity across FinTech segments that are primed for the next wave of explosive growth, and we will be making high-conviction bets accordingly,” he noted.

AI and sustainability

Earlier this month, the firm appointed former CRED executive Vikas Chandak as partner to co-lead investment strategy, fundraising, investments, portfolio management and exits in the fintech and enterprise-tech sectors.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability technology are emerging as the next major themes across the firm's investment areas, according to Tagra. “We are bullish on AI's transformative potential across industries and will invest in vertical AI themes that can reshape how businesses operate at scale. The idea is to catch them early in their journey.”

Also Read | Flurry of QIPs an early signal of confidence returning

He said sustainability-tech is also benefiting from favourable tailwinds, driven by regulatory compliance requirements and a broader global push toward cleaner technologies.

Delivering liquidity remains a priority for the firm, he said. JSW Ventures has fully exited IndusOS, LimeTray and Overcart, and has partially monetized its stakes in Purplle and HomeLane. Its first fund has already returned three times its initial corpus to investors.

“We have a few more exits from our past funds slated to happen by later this year,” he concluded.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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