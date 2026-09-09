The potential joint venture between Indian conglomerate JSW Group and German auto giant Volkswagen Group will focus on cutting costs through supplier synergies and using India as an export hub for Europe to counter competition from Chinese carmakers, according to two executives in the know. It would also help de-risk JSW's auto portfolio, which is heavily reliant on China, experts said.
Proposed JSW-Volkswagen tie-up aims to shield both from Chinese carmakers
SummaryThe potential joint venture aims to lower Volkswagen’s manufacturing costs for European exports while giving JSW its first automotive bet free of Chinese partnership risks.
The potential joint venture between Indian conglomerate JSW Group and German auto giant Volkswagen Group will focus on cutting costs through supplier synergies and using India as an export hub for Europe to counter competition from Chinese carmakers, according to two executives in the know. It would also help de-risk JSW's auto portfolio, which is heavily reliant on China, experts said.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
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