The government should not be running businesses and bureaucrats should focus on administration, the head of the $22 billion business house said. Globally, the public sector has failed, and accountability and profitability can only be achieved by the private sector, Jindal said.

“ I am a strong proponent of government not to do business. This is not because I am in the private sector. I believe in it because it’s ultimately the accountability that matters; it’s the profitability which matters. It is the private sector and its publicly listed companies which finally delivers and will take the country to the different level," said Jindal at the inauguration of the JSW School of Public Policy (JSW SPP) building at Indian Institute of Management -Ahmedabad (IIM-A). “The role of the government, the administrators, the bureaucracy’s is to govern and regulate the system," he added.

JSW has made a grant of about ₹70 crore over the last five years to set up the JSW SPP. On Tuesday, Jindal highlighted that today, when a $10 trillion economy is in sights, then there is a need for “modern thought process".