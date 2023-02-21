JSW’s Jindal says pvt sector will drive business

“ I am a strong proponent of government not to do business. This is not because I am in the private sector. I believe in it because it’s ultimately the accountability that matters; it’s the profitability which matters. It is the private sector and its publicly listed companies which finally delivers and will take the country to the different level," said Jindal at the inauguration of the JSW School of Public Policy (JSW SPP) building at Indian Institute of Management -Ahmedabad (IIM-A). “The role of the government, the administrators, the bureaucracy’s is to govern and regulate the system," he added.

