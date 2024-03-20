Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  JSW's newest EV bet: e-buses and e-trucks

JSW's newest EV bet: e-buses and e-trucks

Alisha Sachdev

The group will manufacture these vehicles in Odisha, where it has committed an investment of 40,000 crore to set up an integrated electric vehicle manufacturing facility

Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement, speaks during a press conference in Mumbai on 20 March. (Reuters)

MUMBAI :Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is looking to finalize a partner to manufacture electric buses, and eventually electric trucks, as the conglomerate bolsters its plan to expand into the electric vehicles market to include commercial vehicles.

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is looking to finalize a partner to manufacture electric buses, and eventually electric trucks, as the conglomerate bolsters its plan to expand into the electric vehicles market to include commercial vehicles.

The group will manufacture these electric buses and trucks in Odisha, where it has committed an investment of 40,000 crore to set up an integrated electric vehicle manufacturing facility, Parth Jindal, managing director JSW Cement & JSW Paints, said.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The group will manufacture these electric buses and trucks in Odisha, where it has committed an investment of 40,000 crore to set up an integrated electric vehicle manufacturing facility, Parth Jindal, managing director JSW Cement & JSW Paints, said.

Jindal, along with Sajjan Jindal, is steering the steel behemoth’s entry into the automotive sector, particularly in the new energy vehicle, or NEV, space—a term popularised by Chinese manufacturers of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen-powered EVs.

“We are learning the automotive industry and therefore we want to bring in partners. There is a bunch of companies we are talking to," Jindal told Mint, adding, “We want to start with manufacturing electric buses, and then trucks. Our local cell-manufacturing will bring us a cost-advantage."

Moreover, JSW is looking to set up a 6 GWh lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in Odisha in about 18 months, eventually expanding it to 10 GWh. The cell-to-pack battery manufacturing plant will be JSW Group’s first manufacturing facility in Odisha in the EV space.

JSW has also applied to be selected for the government’s production-linked incentive scheme for advanced chemistry cells, and is hoping to receive incentives as it sets up its cell manufacturing facility.

JSW has previously said that it plans to invest 25,000 crore in Cuttack for the integrated electric vehicles and battery manufacturing complex, and 15,000 crore in its EV components manufacturing facility in Paradip.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alisha Sachdev

Alisha Sachdev reports on the auto and mobility sector, with a special focus on emerging clean mobility technologies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.