Jubilant breaks into top 100 market cap club

More recently, Jubilant has firmed up its presence in the organized food services market—capturing a bigger share in varied cuisines. In late December it announced an investment of ₹92 crore for an equity stake of 10.76% in Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd that runs the popular Barbeque Nation chain of restaurant. In mid December, it entered with a biryani brand Ekdum! In a BSE filing it said that it has opened three restaurants in Gurgaon for delivery, takeaway and dine-in under the new brand Ekdum! which will also serve breads and kebabs.