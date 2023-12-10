Jubilant Industries Ltd CEO Manu Ahuja dies

Jubilant Industries Ltd Managing Director and CEO Manu Ahuja died on December 9, the exchange filing on the BSE read, adding that, “Mr. Ahuja's sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to JACPL and all the Directors and Employees of JACPL convey deep sympathy, sorrow, and condolences to his family". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We regret to inform you of the sudden and sad demise of Mr. Manu Ahuja (DIN: 05123127), Whole-time Director and CEO of JACPL, on Saturday, December 9, 2023," the exchange filing read.

“JACPL, the Directors and the Management, place on record appreciation for the valuable contributions made by him during his tenure as Whole-time Director & CEO of JACPL," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Jubilant board welcomed his appointment in May 2018 and said Ahuja “will take the business to greater heights", the company said on its website.

Manu Ahuja, an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala, had rich experience in diverse businesses and industries across India and Southeast Asia.

Before joining the company, he was associated with ASSA ABLOY Asia Pacific as President of South Asia, for over seven years, where he managed 18 countries - India, SAARC, and ASEAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He started his career with Coats Viyella in the year 1991. He has also been in leadership positions with Whirlpool and Akzo Nobel.

