New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL) that runs Domino’s pizza chain and Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India has started a nation-wide vaccination drive for its over 30,000 employees and their families including delivery executives and chefs.

The drive was started in partnership with Fortis Healthcare, Apollo and Max Hospitals in Delhi—NCR, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

JFL will bear the cost of the vaccination drive that will cover all employees as well as their dependents across all of JFL brands—Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, Hong’s Kitchen, ChefBoss and Ekdum!.

The company joins several other large corporates with a strong front-line delivery staff and those that are engaged in providing essential services, such as food delivery, to start vaccinating their staff.

JFL operates over 1,314 Domino’s Pizza restaurants across 285 cities in the country.

Additionally, the food services company has also made provisions such as isolation facilities in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Noida and Indore, doctor consultations for employees and their families, availability of pulse oximeter, RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests across restaurants. It has also provided support with medication for its covid-affected employees and their families, among other initiatives.

