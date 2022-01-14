OPEN APP
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd will consider stock split to alter the capital of the company when its board will meet on 2 February, according to an exchange filing.

"Jubilant FoodWorkss board will consider proposal for alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up," the company said.

Jubilant will also announce its results on 2 February.

JFL, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is India's largest food service company.

The company currently operates more than 1,435 outlets for Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts and Hong's Kitchen.

It also has franchise rights for Popeyes, an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast-food restaurants, for India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan markets.

On Friday, Jubilant FoodWorks shares rose 0.11% to close at 3,923 on NSE. In the last one year, the scrip has risen by 43.54%.

