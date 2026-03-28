Jubilant FoodWorks says stores impacted by LPG supply shortage amid West Asia war: What we know

Restaurant franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks today informed the exchanges that the war in West Asia and the consequent impact on liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has constrained supply to certain parts of its store networks.
Jubilant operates fast-food chains including Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts.
The company further said that it is taking steps to conserve LPG and working overtime to move to alternate energy sources such as electricity and piped natural gas (PNG).
The release dated 28 March stated that “due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East, there are supply constraints on the distribution of commercial LPG across the country. Consequently, the supply of LPG cylinders to certain parts of the company’s store network has been constrained.”
"Operational impact at this stage is limited and being actively managed. The company is taking several steps to conserve LPG and working overtime to move to alternate energy sources like electricity and piped natural gas (PNG)," it added.
Further, JFL added that it is in “constant engagement with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to remain apprised of the latest developments and plan operational responses accordingly, given the rapidly evolving nature of the situation”.
Jubilant also sought to reassure that the company “has resilient systems and processes in place to navigate short‑term operational challenges and will continue to closely monitor the situation”.
As the United States-Israel-Iran conflict drags on, concerns have increased over disruption of oil and gas supplies through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, that Tehran has blocked in retaliation. Further, Russia on Friday announced it has banned gasoline exports effective from 1 April to prioritise domestic supplies and stabilise fuel prices at home amid global market turbulence due to the ongoing conflict in Middle East, which is about to enter its fifth week.
Meanwhile, India is grappling with LPG shortage for the last few weeks due to the war. The Centre notified on Wednesday that supply “continues to be affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation”, though no dry outs have been reported and cylinder deliveries are continuing as normal.
The government is also pushing households and commercial users to switch to PNG, which is considered to be a more convenient alternative that is both domestically produced and sourced through diversified supply.
In another major move, the central government on Friday also increased commercial LPG allocations to states by 20%, raising the quota to 70% of pre-war levels to meet industrial requirements, including steel and automobiles.
Disclaimer: The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Foodworks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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