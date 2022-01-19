New Delhi: Food services company Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL)—on Wednesday said it has launched American fried chicken brand Popeyes in India, opening the chain’s first restaurant in Bengaluru.

The company that also operates Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal had first announced its agreement to develop, own, and operate the Popeyes burger chain in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal as its master franchise partner in March last year.

The first store is located in Bengaluru’s Koramangala; new stores are set to open in New BEL Road and Kammanahalli.

Popeyes will strategically complement JFL’s portfolio and fortify the company’s leadership in the QSR domain, said Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Limited.

Popeyes is an American quick service restaurant chain—founded in 1972, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Its burgers—the chicken sandwich, spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp are built upon the Cajun and creole flavour profiles. It has over 3,400 restaurants in over 25 countries. It falls under the portfolio Restaurant Brands International Inc., a quick service restaurant company, that also runs the Tim Horton’s, and Burger King restaurant brands.

In India, the restaurant menu will also feature vegetarian options in line with what JFL has done with international brands it has partnered with. It will also offer rice bowls and wraps.

The brand will have its own App (Android and iOS) and mobile website. JFL has built its own in-house delivery fleet with 100% use of e-bikes.

“At JFL, we are committed to bringing the best in taste and quality from across the globe to excite the discerning Indian taste buds. The unique, delicious, and wholesome Cajun flavours of Popeyes are certain to appeal to the Indian audience," said Pratik Pota, CEO and wholetime director, Jubilant Foodworks Limited.

The move will pit JFL with KFC and Burger Kind—that already have a strong presence in the Indian market.

Jubilant Foodworks Limited, part of Jubilant Bhartia group, has been strengthening its profile of restaurant brands it operates in India. It’s portfolio now covers Asian, North Indian, as well as fast-food restaurant chains.

Its Domino’s Pizza franchise extends across a network of 1,435 restaurants in 307 cities. The company also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ restaurants in India—with 28 restaurants across 8 cities in India. JFL has ventured into Chinese cuisine segment with its first owned restaurant brand, Hong’s Kitchen. It also operates Ekdum!—a north Indian cuisine brand.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Foodworks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

