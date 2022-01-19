Jubilant Foodworks opens first Popeyes outlet in Bengaluru

Popeyes is an American quick service restaurant chain—founded in 1972, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Its burgers—the chicken sandwich, spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp are built upon the Cajun and creole flavour profiles. It has over 3,400 restaurants in over 25 countries. It falls under the portfolio Restaurant Brands International Inc., a quick service restaurant company, that also runs the Tim Horton’s, and Burger King restaurant brands.