Jubilant Foodworks plans capex of 900 cr

Food services company Jubilant Foodworks on Thursday said it will invest ₹900 crore over 12-18 months to expand Domino’s and Popeyes outlets; improve digital infrastructure; and add food commissaries, back-end units which service its restaurant kitchens
NEW DELHI :Food services company Jubilant Foodworks Ltd on Thursday said it will invest ₹900 crore over 12-18 months to expand Domino’s and Popeyes outlets; improve digital infrastructure; and add food commissaries, back-end units which service its restaurant kitchens.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Food services company Jubilant Foodworks Ltd on Thursday said it will invest ₹900 crore over 12-18 months to expand Domino’s and Popeyes outlets; improve digital infrastructure; and add food commissaries, back-end units which service its restaurant kitchens.
JFL currently has a network of 1,701 Domino’s restaurants across 371 cities across India.
JFL currently has a network of 1,701 Domino’s restaurants across 371 cities across India.
In a stock exchange filing, the company that holds exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, said it plans to open 250 Domino’s stores in the next 12-18 months, and 3,000 outlets of the pizza chain in the medium term.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It also plans to add 40-50 stores of American fried chicken brand Popeyes in the next 12-18 months.
The planned ₹900 crore investment will be funded entirely through internal accruals, the company said. Out of this, ₹500-600 crore will go into stores and upgrading digital infrastructure, and ₹300 crore towards commissaries, it said.
Commenting on its Bengaluru commissary, the company said the facility, planned with a total planned investment of ₹250 crore, is expected to be operational by the first quarter of FY24. The announcement follows the company’s recent move to ensure quicker deliveries in parts of India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Foodworks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.