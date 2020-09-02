Jubilant FoodWorks posts Rs74 crore loss in June quarter

NEW DELHI: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, that operates the Domino’s pizza chain and Dunkin’ Donuts coffee shops in India, on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of ₹74.5 crore for the June-ended quarter, as the lockdown rendered several of its outlets unserviceable during the period, the company informed the exchanges.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹71.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue at the food services company fell 59.1% year-on-year for the quarter to ₹3,884 crore.

"The impact of covid 19 was felt severely in Q1 FY21. The nationwide lockdown led to a complete closure of stores initially, with Dine-In and Takeaway remaining closed for most of the quarter," the company said in a statement.

Sales in the June quarter were led by the delivery channel which showed a recovery of 66.7%.

To be sure, India’s lockdown restricted operations for several large consumer-facing businesses, this was true for restaurants. For restaurants, dine-in services were suspended for months, as an aftermath.

Restaurants were subsequently allowed deliveries but several outlets were strapped for workers and suffered due to general restrictions on hours of operation.

However, Domino’s tided over by swiftly resuming delivery channels. Domino’s was amongst the fastest to reopen restaurants with 78% of the network resuming operations by June.

“The company leveraged its best-in-class supply chain network, vendor partnerships and logistics set-up to ensure uninterrupted supply of raw materials to the stores," the company said. Currently, 83% of its stores across the three brands—Domino’s, Dunkin Donuts and Hong’s Kicthen are operational, the company said in an earnings presentation.

Even as the company’s business in the June quarter suffered, especially the dine-in business, the company said the delivery and takeaway channels had recovered fully by August.

It has taken several measures to manage costs and mitigate the impact of the lockdown and the resultant slump in demand.

The company, much like other retailers, re-negotiated rentals with landlords wherever possible. It has also introduced delivery charges to recover the increased cost of doing business.

It plans to close 100 unprofitable Domino’s outlets as part of its network optimisation plan. “Planned closure of 105 unprofitable Domino’s stores is part of margin accretive measures and equally plan to open 100 new stores in FY21 to ensure our network remains unchanged," the company said in its earnings presentation.

“The company enacted several measures to contain the impact of operating de-leverage. Cost-optimisation measures like reduction in store operating costs, rent re-negotiation, variabalising of store manpower cost along with significant cut down of fixed and discretionary expenses helped partially mitigate the adverse impact on profitability," the statement said.

Same store sales growth (SSSG), which refers to the year-on-year growth in sales for restaurants opened before the previous financial year, for the quarter was down 61%. In the year-ago period, the company posted a 4.1% growth in SSSG.

“Responding swiftly to the crisis, we were the first to introduce zero contact delivery and amongst the fastest to resume store operations. We worked on a focused cost reduction program and used the crisis to affect structural changes—variabalization of manpower, culling of unprofitable stores and foraying into the FMCG segment with the launch of ChefBoss," Pratik Pota, CEO and wholetime Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said.

The company’s revenue recovery in July and August was encouraging, said Pota.

In the month of August the company posted a 84.6% system sales recovery when compared to previous year. In April, system sales recovery when compared to previous year was at 24%.

“…we had returned to growth in the Delivery and Takeaway channels by August. We are excited about the future and confident that we will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before," he said.

During the quarter, the company opened 24 Domino’s stores and closed 5 outlets taking its total Domino's network to 1,354.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated