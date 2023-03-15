New Delhi: Food services company Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is set to scale the American fried chicken brand Popeyes in India with the opening of over 250 restaurants in the medium term. The brand’s global owner Restaurant Brands International expects India’s young population to drive business for a range of fast-food brands in the country.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a large quick-service restaurant company with more than $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The company owns four restaurant brands including Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs and operates them via its franchise partners globally. Of these, three are already present in India each operated by a different local partner.

In 2021, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), which also operates the Domino’s pizza chain in India, entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International to develop, establish, own and operate, and to license franchisees to develop, establish, own and operate, Popeyes Restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

Popeyes, which sells Louisiana-style cajun fried chicken and chicken sandwiches, is set to become the second-largest brand in the JFL portfolio after Domino’s.

Popeyes made its debut in India with a restaurant in Bengaluru in January 2022, followed expansion to 12 restaurants in Bengaluru; apart from a restaurant in Chennai.

Joshua Kobza, who was appointed CEO of Restaurant Brands International, effective 1 March 2023 said India is one of the most important markets in the world for the food services company. India is a central component for the company’s long-term growth plans, he said.

“It’s one of the largest populations in the world. There are really exciting demographic trends, it’s a young population, that’s growing in income. That means you have more potential consumers, more disposable income, a lot of investments in infrastructure that are happening. For me, those are the basics of a really attractive market," Kobza said over a virtual interview while on his first visit to India after taking over as CEO.

Investments in infrastructure are set to create tailwinds for the restaurant and foods service industry, he added.

“That’s what gets us excited about what is going to happen over the next next couple of decades. That’s one of the reasons we have put so much focus personally on the India market," he said.

India’s food services market is estimated at $450 billion. The overall food services industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 15% with the organized quick service restaurant segment expected to grow at 23% over FY20 to FY25, this would make it one of the fastest growing industries in the current economic landscape—analysts at Yes Securities said in a June 2022 report.

The market has also turned competitive with large local franchise partners and private equity firms investing behind building the fast-food market in India.

Restaurant Brands International’s brands such as Burger King and Tim Hortons already operate stores in the market. To be sure, Popeye’s has nearly 4,100 restaurants globally.

In India, the company , said Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited. “We want to take the brand everywhere and I’m glad with the response that we have received. The food ratings we are receiving, repeat rates etc gives me the confidence to expand rapidly. We are making sure that we are present in all channels be it dine in, be it delivery having our own app," he added. JFL also operates Dunkin’ restaurants in India.

Khetarpal said with over 70% of the Indian population eating chicken and a large median age population gives the brand a huge headroom to grow.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Bhartia Group are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.