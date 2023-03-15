Jubilant FoodWorks set to expand Popeyes brand in India3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:55 PM IST
- Restaurant Brands International is set to get to 50 stores in India in the next 12 months while targeting 250 outlets in the medium- term
New Delhi: Food services company Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is set to scale the American fried chicken brand Popeyes in India with the opening of over 250 restaurants in the medium term. The brand’s global owner Restaurant Brands International expects India’s young population to drive business for a range of fast-food brands in the country.
