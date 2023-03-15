New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd is set to expand the presence of fried chicken brand Popeyes, which is owned by US’s Restaurant Brands International, in India and will add 250 outlets in the medium-term. The American parent expects India’s youth to drive business for a range of fast-food brands and is looking to cash in on the opportunity.

Restaurant Brands International is a large quick-service restaurant chain with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 outlets across more than 100 countries. It owns four restaurant brands—Tim Hortons, Burger King, Firehouse Subs and Popeyes—and operates via franchise partners globally. Of these, three brands are present in India each operated by a different local partner.

In 2021, Jubilant, which also operates Domino’s pizza chain in India, entered into an exclusive master franchise development agreement with a Restaurant Brands International subsidiary to develop, establish, own and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

Popeyes, which sells Louisiana style cajun fried chicken and chicken sandwiches, is set to become the second-largest brand in Jubilant’s portfolio after Domino’s.

Popeyes entered India with a restaurant in Bengaluru in January 2022, and expanded its footprint with 12 restaurants in Bengaluru and an outlet in Chennai.

Joshua Kobza, chief executive, Restaurant Brands International, said India is one of the most important markets in the world for the food services company, and is a central component in its long-term growth plans. “It’s one of the largest populations. There are really exciting demographic trends: it’s a young population with growing income. That means you have more potential consumers with more disposable income and a lot of investment in infrastructure is happening. For me, those are the basics of a really attractive market," he said during a virtual interview on his first visit to India after taking over as CEO on 1 March.

Infrastructure investment is set to create tailwinds for the restaurant and foods services industry, Kobza said. “That’s what gets us excited about what is going to happen over the next couple of decades. That’s one of the reasons we have put so much focus personally on the India market."

India’s food services market is estimated at $450 billion and is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% with organized quick-service chains likely to grow at 23% over FY20 to FY25, making it one of the fastest growing sectors in India’s economic landscape, analysts at Yes Securities said in a June 2022 report.

Popeyes has nearly 4,100 restaurants globally. In India, it will have 50 stores in 12 months, and is aiming to set up 250 outlets in the medium-term, Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive and managing director, Jubilant FoodWorks, said. “We want to take the brand everywhere and I’m glad with the response. Food ratings, repeat rates give me the confidence to expand rapidly. We will be present in dine in, delivery and have our own app," he added. JFL also operates Dunkin’ restaurants.

