Jubilant FoodWorks set to expand Popeyes brand in India1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd is set to expand the presence of fried chicken brand Popeyes, which is owned by US’s Restaurant Brands International, in India and will add 250 outlets in the medium-term
New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd is set to expand the presence of fried chicken brand Popeyes, which is owned by US’s Restaurant Brands International, in India and will add 250 outlets in the medium-term. The American parent expects India’s youth to drive business for a range of fast-food brands and is looking to cash in on the opportunity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×