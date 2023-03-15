Jubilant FoodWorks set to expand Popeyes brand in India

Joshua Kobza, chief executive, Restaurant Brands International, said India is one of the most important markets in the world for the food services company, and is a central component in its long-term growth plans. “It’s one of the largest populations. There are really exciting demographic trends: it’s a young population with growing income. That means you have more potential consumers with more disposable income and a lot of investment in infrastructure is happening. For me, those are the basics of a really attractive market," he said during a virtual interview on his first visit to India after taking over as CEO on 1 March.

