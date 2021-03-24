Jubilant Foodworks Limited is all to introduce American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants 'Popeyes' to India. The popular Indian food services company "has entered into an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement with PLK APAC Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), said a statement. It will develop, establish, own and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years," the statement added.

"We are happy to announce the signing of a multi-country agreement to acquire the exclusive rights to operate and sub-license the iconic Popeyes® brand in India and neighbouring countries," Shyam S Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Limited said.

"Chicken is one of the largest and fastest-growing categories in India and is expected to grow rapidly in years to come. Popeyes will be an exciting addition to the JFL portfolio and is expected to become one of the key drivers of growth for us in the coming years," they added.

Commenting on the development, David Shear, president international at RBI, said, "We’re excited to introduce our iconic Louisiana-style chicken to a new population in the world that already celebrates and loves bold and delicious flavours."

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has over 45 years of history and culinary tradition. It is one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,400 restaurants in over 25 countries around the globe.

"Popeyes will also enter the United Kingdom and build its presence in Mexico starting in 2021, with plans to open several hundreds of restaurants across both countries," it said.

Jubilant FoodWorks, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, already holds the master franchise rights for two international brands — Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

