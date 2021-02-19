Jubilant Foodworks to acquire Fides Food Systems

New Delhi: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd— that operates the Domino’s Pizza franchise in India apart from Dunkin’ Donuts stores here—is set to fully acquire Netherlands-based Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. via its wholly-owned subsidiary—Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. for an investment of approximately GBP 24.80 million.

The acquisition of Fides by Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. will enable Jubilant Foodworks Limited to indirectly hold 32.81% shares in DP Eurasia which is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, Jubilant Foodworks Limited informed the exchanges on Friday.

To this end, Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. and Jubilant Foodworks Limited (acting as a guarantor for investment obligation of its wholly owned subsidiary) has entered into a Purchase Agreement with Turkish Private Equity Fund II L.P., which is the sole member of Fides, the company said in a media statement announcing the deal.

DP Eurasia is a public company listed with London Stock Exchange PLC; DP Eurasia along together with its subsidiaries offers pizza delivery and takeaway and eat-in facilities at 771 stores; including 568 in Turkey, 190 in Russia, 9 in Azerbaijan and 4 in Georgia.

“We are happy to announce our acquisition of Fides for 32.81% equity stake in DP Eurasia, one of the large master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand. We have been partners with Domino’s in India for more than twenty-five years, with that experience we hope to add value in DP Eurasia’s business and also create value for our shareholders," said Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Limited.

Jubilant Foodworks Limited—part of Jubilant Bhartia group operates a wide network of food services brands.

Its Domino’s Pizza franchise is spread over 1,314 restaurants in 285 cities here. The company also has the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Moreover, JFL also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India. JFL also operates Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum! Restaurant brands in India that offer Chinese and Indian cuisines respectively.

(The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.)

