Jubilant Foodworks to acquire Fides Food Systems

“We are happy to announce our acquisition of Fides for 32.81% equity stake in DP Eurasia, one of the large master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand. We have been partners with Domino’s in India for more than twenty-five years, with that experience we hope to add value in DP Eurasia’s business and also create value for our shareholders," said Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Limited.