Jubilant FoodWorks to buy 10% stake in Barbeque Nation

The acquisition will offer Jubilant FoodWorks a larger play in India’s organized food services market. Jubilant FoodWorks has been expanding its presence in the dining-out market, across cuisines and formats. “We are happy to announce our investment in Barbeque Nation, a differentiated, casual dining restaurant brand of scale with strong unit economics. We are confident that the proposed investment will create value for our shareholders," according to a statement by Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman, and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant Foodworks.