Jubilant FoodWorks to exit Dunkin' India franchise deal

India's Jubilant FoodWorks will not renew its agreement with U.S.-based Dunkin' to develop and operate stores in the country after the pact expires on December 31, 2026, the restaurant chain operator said on Monday.

The company said it will evaluate options for the stores, including sale and transfer of franchise rights in consultation with Dunkin'.

The coffee-and-doughnut chain has struggled to grow in India, prompting Jubilant to focus on Domino's pizza business and newer brands such as fried-chicken chain, Popeyes.

The decision is not expected to have any material operational or financial impact, Jubilant said.

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The brand contributed about 0.61% of the company's revenue and a loss of roughly 191 million rupees in fiscal year 2025, according to an exchange filing.

Jubilant operated 27 Dunkin' outlets in India as of December 2025 and shut seven stores over the past year, according to its third-quarter investor presentation.

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In the October-December quarter, the company's profit rose 65% to 709 million rupees ($7.49 million), from 429.1 million rupees a year ago.

($1 = 94.6440 Indian rupees)