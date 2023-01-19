On Wednesday, the company launched its first restaurant of the iconic US Fried Chicken brand, Popeyes in Chennai. The brand is best known for its bold and famous Louisiana ‐style fried chicken and its signature chicken sandwich, which became a phenomenon in the United States and the rest of the globe. The flagship entry of Popeyes was marked in India with the opening of its first restaurant in Bengaluru, followed by rapid expansion to 12 restaurants across the city in less than a year.