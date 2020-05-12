Jubilant Life Science inks pact with Gilead to produce, sell Remdesivir

NEW DELHI : Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary, Jubilant Generics Ltd, has entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc, under which the Indian firm will get the right to manufacture and sell the potential covid-19 treating drug remdesivir in 127 countries including India.

Under the licensing agreement, Gilead will transfer its technology for manufacturing remdesivir to scale up production and enable expedited access of the medicine to Covid-19 patients upon approvals by regulatory authorities in respective countries, the company said in an exchange filing.

These countries consist of nearly all low-income and lower middle-income countries, as well as several upper-middle and high-income countries that face significant obstacles to healthcare access, it said.

“We will be monitoring the clinical trials and regulatory approvals very closely and would be ready to launch the drug shortly after the required regulatory approvals. We also plan to produce the drug’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in-house helping its cost effectiveness and consistent availability," Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman and managing director of the company said as per the filing.

Apart from Jubilant Life Sciences, Gilead is in talks with multiple companies, including Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla for a voluntary licensing pact on similar lines, sources in the know had told Mint.

Production of the drug will be challenging, according to Gilead, as it requires scarce raw materials, with their own lengthy production time, and specialized manufacturing capabilities with limited global capacity.

Any disruption to the supply chain impacting these scarce raw materials and other manufacturing inputs could reduce the amount of remdesivir produced and increase the time it takes to do so, Gilead had said in a statement last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration had on 1 May granted remdesivir, an investigational antiviral therapy developed by Gilead, the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to treat covid-19, helping facilitate broader use of the intravenous injection to treat hospitalized patients with severe covid-19 disease.

The EUA was based on available data from two global clinical trials – US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ placebo-controlled Phase 3 study in patients with moderate to severe symptoms of covid-19, and Gilead’s own global Phase 3 study evaluating remdesivir in patients with severe disease.

More clinical trials are ongoing to generate more data on the safety and efficacy of the drug as a treatment for covid-19. As the clinical trials are ongoing and all the data that has come out is preliminary, remdesivir continues to remain an investigational drug and has not been given final approval by US FDA.

Remdesivir is also part of the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Trial which is underway across the world including at over half a dozen sites in India.

Interestingly, remdesivir was not originally developed to treat Ebola, but the drug had failed to prove its superiority in clinical trials, after which it was shelved last year. Covid-19 gave fresh life to the drug as it had shown antiviral activity against the SARS and MERS coronaviruses.

