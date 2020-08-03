In May 2020, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead’s investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries including India. Remdesivir is the only antiviral drug that has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the USFDA for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease. On July 20, 2020, Jubilant received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir (“JUBI-R") for 100 mg/vial (lyophilized injection) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of severe COVID-19. ‘JUBI-R’ will require to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a medical practitioner, the company said in a regulatory filing.