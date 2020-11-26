Home >Companies >News >Jubilant Life Sciences raises 90 crore through commercial papers
Jubilant Life Sciences raises 90 crore through commercial papers

1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2020, 05:18 PM IST PTI

Tenure of the instrument is 53 days and date of maturity is January 18, 2021, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Thursday said it has issued commercial papers worth 90 crore.

Commercial paper is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of a promissory note. It was introduced in India in 1990 to enable highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowings and to provide an additional instrument to investors.

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences closed at 719 per scrip on BSE, up 1.38% from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

