Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Jubilant Life Sciences raises 90 crore through commercial papers
Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences closed at 719 per scrip on BSE

Jubilant Life Sciences raises 90 crore through commercial papers

1 min read . 05:18 PM IST PTI

Tenure of the instrument is 53 days and date of maturity is January 18, 2021, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Thursday said it has issued commercial papers worth 90 crore.

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Thursday said it has issued commercial papers worth 90 crore.

Tenure of the instrument is 53 days and date of maturity is January 18, 2021, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing.

Tenure of the instrument is 53 days and date of maturity is January 18, 2021, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Commercial paper is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of a promissory note. It was introduced in India in 1990 to enable highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowings and to provide an additional instrument to investors.

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences closed at 719 per scrip on BSE, up 1.38% from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.