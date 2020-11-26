Jubilant Life Sciences raises 90 crore through commercial papers

Tenure of the instrument is 53 days and date of maturity is January 18, 2021, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Thursday said it has issued commercial papers worth ₹90 crore.

Tenure of the instrument is 53 days and date of maturity is January 18, 2021, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing.

Tenure of the instrument is 53 days and date of maturity is January 18, 2021, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing.

Commercial paper is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of a promissory note. It was introduced in India in 1990 to enable highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowings and to provide an additional instrument to investors.

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences closed at ₹719 per scrip on BSE, up 1.38% from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.