Jubilant Pharma develops oral formulation of remdesivir

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Jubilant Pharma on Monday announced that it has developed a novel oral formulation of Remdesivir, which, the company said, is likely to ease the capacity constraint that injectable formulation faces and ensure wider and timely availability for covid-19 patients.

NEW DELHI: Jubilant Pharma on Monday announced that it has developed a novel oral formulation of Remdesivir, which, the company said, is likely to ease the capacity constraint that injectable formulation faces and ensure wider and timely availability for covid-19 patients.

Jubilant Pharma has sought authorisation for additional studies for the oral formulation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani.

“Once approved, this will not only provide a more convenient and easy-toadminister formulation but also support an increasing demand of COVID-19 treatments." chairman Shyam S. Bhartia and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman and managing director, of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. Jubilant Pharma is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jubilant Pharm said it expects the proposed oral treatment to last for five days, similar to the duration of the injectable dosage.

Remdesivir is the first and the only anti-viral drug fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with covid-19 requiring hospitalization.

Jubilant Pharma, and six other companies in India, manufacture the drug in India through a voluntary licensing agreement with US-based Gilead Sciences Inc, wherein the Indian firms can manufacture and sell the drug in India and 126 other low- and middle-income countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prices of the seven companies’ intravenous form of the drug have been reduced to a range of ₹899-3,490 per vial.

(The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Pharmova, are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}