Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte. Ltd to own and operate Popeyes quick-service restaurants in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, the food services major said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

PLK APAC is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. Popeyes was founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Popeyes specializes in the Cajun and Creole cuisines, influenced by settlers in the French colonial neighbourhoods in Louisiana. Its menu comprises chicken sandwich, spicy chicken, chicken tenders and fried shrimp. Popeyes runs over 3,400 restaurants across 25 countries. Restaurant Brands International Inc. also runs the Tim Horton’s and Burger King QSR brands. In all, it has 27,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, including the US.

Jubilant FoodWorks’ move will intensify competition in the already aggressive quick service restaurant space in India, a market where the likes of Burger King, KFC and McDonald’s have spent years developing the palate of Indian consumers and cater to their taste buds.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

