Jubilant  set  to  bring Popeyes franchise to  India, neighbours

PLK APAC is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. Popeyes was founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Popeyes specializes in the Cajun and Creole cuisines, influenced by settlers in the French colonial neighbourhoods in Louisiana. Its menu comprises chicken sandwich, spicy chicken, chicken tenders and fried shrimp. Popeyes runs over 3,400 restaurants across 25 countries. Restaurant Brands International Inc. also runs the Tim Horton’s and Burger King QSR brands. In all, it has 27,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, including the US.

