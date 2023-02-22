Judge asks if Musk's $56 bln Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay hangs on the balance if even a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan
A trial challenging Elon Musk's $56 billion pay at Tesla Inc may hang on whether a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan, which the judge hearing the dispute called "a kill shot."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×